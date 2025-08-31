MAI Capital Management Sells 5,149 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

