MAI Capital Management Sells 262 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $148.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

