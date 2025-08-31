MAI Capital Management Purchases 5,591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after purchasing an additional 518,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $201.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $202.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

