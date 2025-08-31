MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,904 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.