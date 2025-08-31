MAI Capital Management Has $32.13 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $65.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

