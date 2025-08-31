MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading

Shares of VTV opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $183.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

