MAI Capital Management Buys 11,087 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

