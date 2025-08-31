Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 114.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Trading Down 3.8%

NTAP stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

