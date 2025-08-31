Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 1,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

