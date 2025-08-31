Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 27,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 781,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucas GC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucas GC during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucas GC during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucas GC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

