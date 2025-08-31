LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Stock Position Cut by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.58.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $364.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.41 and a one year high of $403.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

