Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 368.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $455.58 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.60.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

