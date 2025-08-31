Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Plans $0.03 Sep 25 Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 30.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $38.72 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

