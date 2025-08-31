Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Raised to $8.20

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $5.10 to $8.20 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Liberty Global stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($2.14). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.58%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 324,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

