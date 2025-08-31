LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. $LENZ Shares Bought by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741,477 shares during the period. LENZ Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of LENZ Therapeutics worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LENZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

LENZ stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.42. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

