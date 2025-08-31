Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Shares Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 22,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Leafly Trading Down 8.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $628,341.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

