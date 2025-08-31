Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $518,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $432,718,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CCL opened at $31.90 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

