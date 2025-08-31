Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 740 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $43,953,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $66,084.60. The trade was a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of H opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

