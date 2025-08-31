Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.98 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 615 ($8.30). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 611 ($8.25), with a volume of 348,092 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Lancashire to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 to GBX 645 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 690.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 591.72. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

In other news, insider Sally Williams acquired 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £4,991. Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 609 per share, for a total transaction of £7,308. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

