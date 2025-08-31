Kr Sridhar Sells 37,955 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $2,938,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Kr Sridhar sold 39,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $2,097,810.00.

Shares of BE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

