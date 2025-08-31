Khrom Capital Management LLC Invests $73.70 Million in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,392,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,699,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 9.8% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Synchrony Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

