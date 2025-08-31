Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $45.38 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Khrom Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,093 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up 6.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of LGI Homes worth $45,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $4,313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21,108.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 352.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $61.91 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

