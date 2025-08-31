Kellanova (NYSE:K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.8% increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Kellanova has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellanova to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

K stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

About Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

