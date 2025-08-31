Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Financial Comparison

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Kaya”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Traeger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million 0.29 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -4.76 Kaya $10,000.00 55.20 -$2.08 million ($0.08) -0.31

Analyst Ratings

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Kaya.

Volatility & Risk

Traeger has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93% Kaya -23,265.93% N/A -2,395.84%

Summary

Traeger beats Kaya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.