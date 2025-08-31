Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

