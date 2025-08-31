Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

