Jump Financial LLC Has $712,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 61.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,780 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 50.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 154.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,663 shares of company stock valued at $407,084 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

