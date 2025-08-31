JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) were up 17.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,275.

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 884.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 884.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

See Also

