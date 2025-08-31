JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $255.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

