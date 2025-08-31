JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.20. 263,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 758,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently -25.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 187,930 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 121,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

