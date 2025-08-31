JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 2,772,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,610,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,707,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,463 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $4,363,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

