Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.75 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

