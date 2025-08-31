ITT (NYSE:ITT) versus Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Critical Survey

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITT and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 9 0 2.90 Hitachi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

ITT presently has a consensus target price of $179.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Hitachi.

This table compares ITT and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 13.99% 18.08% 10.08% Hitachi 6.45% 10.83% 4.85%

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hitachi pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITT has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. ITT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITT and Hitachi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.63 billion 3.65 $518.30 million $6.36 26.74 Hitachi $64.25 billion 1.94 $4.06 billion $2.66 10.22

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than ITT. Hitachi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ITT beats Hitachi on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

