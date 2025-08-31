Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 9.0% increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0024229.

Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.13 on Friday. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

About Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

