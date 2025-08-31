iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 459,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 595,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 217.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

