iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 17,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 14,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.56% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.