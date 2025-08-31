iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 3209636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

