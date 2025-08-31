iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:IBAT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.