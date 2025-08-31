iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
