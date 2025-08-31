iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Position Boosted by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.