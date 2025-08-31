Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and traded as high as $33.71. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 9,558 shares traded.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Isabella Bank from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
