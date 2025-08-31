Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,951 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after acquiring an additional 552,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.