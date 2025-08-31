International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 159,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 75,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.