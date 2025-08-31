International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
International Lithium Stock Up 33.3%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53.
About International Lithium
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
Further Reading
