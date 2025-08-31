International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 689,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 189,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

International Land Alliance Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 101.31%.The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

