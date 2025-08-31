Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,308 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,595.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

IART opened at $15.13 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

