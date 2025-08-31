Insulet Corporation $PODD Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insulet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $339.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.68 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

