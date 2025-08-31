Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 9,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.