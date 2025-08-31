Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 9,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF
The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.