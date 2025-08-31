Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.11. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.71%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

