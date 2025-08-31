Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 802.90 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 877.40 ($11.85). Informa shares last traded at GBX 870.40 ($11.75), with a volume of 1,573,856 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 802.26. The company has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15,825.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 30.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 406,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 865, for a total transaction of £3,519,996.40. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

