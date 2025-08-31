ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03). Approximately 9,583,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,990,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.66.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
